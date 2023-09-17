Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,163. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.