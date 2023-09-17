Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 98,581 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.