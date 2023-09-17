Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $9.76 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 2,423,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,928. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

