Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes $11.67 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,425 shares of company stock worth $113,839,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.85.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,108. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.69. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

