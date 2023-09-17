Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $25,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,454,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,138.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 296,765 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.72. 823,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

