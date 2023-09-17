Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $37.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,046.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,766.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

