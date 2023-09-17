Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.71. 2,096,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,496. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

