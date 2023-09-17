Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $23.08 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 509.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,651.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 435,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $75.99. 2,387,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,668. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.