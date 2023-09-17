Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,022,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after buying an additional 58,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $37.88. 68,881,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

