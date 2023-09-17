Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

