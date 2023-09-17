Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. 1,053,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,523. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

