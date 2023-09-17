Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 293 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,058,000 after purchasing an additional 186,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $202.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.