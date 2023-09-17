Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 49,823 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.