Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,577 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $28,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

