Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

