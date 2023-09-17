CRA Financial Services LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 230,297 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth about $7,071,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 141,463 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

