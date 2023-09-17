CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 640 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $241,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TAXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $50.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.