CRA Financial Services LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

