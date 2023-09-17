Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $101.13 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,850 shares during the period. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 3.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 12.45% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $101,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 28,719 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.