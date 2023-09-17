Drake & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

