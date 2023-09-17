Drake & Associates LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

