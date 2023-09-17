General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

