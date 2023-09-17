TL Private Wealth Sells 225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TL Private Wealth lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

