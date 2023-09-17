Curated Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AIG opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American International Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.