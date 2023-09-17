Capital CS Group LLC Invests $360,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,402 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,285 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after acquiring an additional 640,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 516,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.