Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.21 and a 200-day moving average of $519.60.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

