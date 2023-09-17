Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

