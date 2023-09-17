First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 99 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $164.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

