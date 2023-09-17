CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.82. The company had a trading volume of 395,644 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

