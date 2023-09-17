CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:UNOV traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,346 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

