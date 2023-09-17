CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.11. 2,871,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

