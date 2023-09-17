Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,302,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BNOV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,653 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

