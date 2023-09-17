Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,168 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

DCI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 1,073,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,148. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

