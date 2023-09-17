CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,267 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,535. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

