CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

PNOV stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

