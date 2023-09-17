CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

