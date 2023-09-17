Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.40 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $154,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,931. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

