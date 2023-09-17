Willis Investment Counsel Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 6,077,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,005. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

