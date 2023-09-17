Willis Investment Counsel Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 179.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,499. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Insider Activity

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

