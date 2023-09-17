Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $47,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.