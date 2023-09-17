Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFV stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.