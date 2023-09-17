Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after buying an additional 7,928,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 863,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 360,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 905,732 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

