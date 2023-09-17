Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,758 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,741,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $27.26 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

