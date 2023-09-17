Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

