Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 448,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,533. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

