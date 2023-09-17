Willis Investment Counsel Buys 647 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Generac worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,040. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

