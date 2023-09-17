Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Mosaic worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,824,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,879. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

