Willis Investment Counsel Takes $8.01 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Waters by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,959,000 after acquiring an additional 119,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Waters Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WAT traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.18 and a 200 day moving average of $282.40. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.