Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.0 %

RL traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $113.86. 987,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.