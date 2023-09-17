Willis Investment Counsel Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $61.02. 10,314,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,537. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

